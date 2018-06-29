Januzaj goal gives Belgium win over England to top Group G

The Belgians will take a perfect group record into their match with Japan, Group H runners-up, on Monday in Rostov-on-Don. England finish second and will play Colombia on Tuesday in Moscow.

It was a slow-paced affair with both sides already qualified and neither seemed desperate to win the group and set up a potential quarter-final meeting with Brazil.

But Adnan Januzaj had not read the script for a goalless draw - which would have seen the teams end with identical records though England top on fair play - and got the only goal of the game on 51 minutes with a curling shot from just inside the area.

The other Group G game was between the two already eliminated teams where Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 to finish third.