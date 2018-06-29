Colombia into knockout stages with 1-0 win over eliminated Senegal

Yerry Mina headed home from a corner in the 74th minute to lift the Colombians to the top spot in Group H above Japan and Senegal.

Japan lost 1-0 to Poland but still go through as the second-placed team over Senegal by the fair play tiebreaker of having fewer yellow cards with both level on points, goal difference and goals scored.

“This was a very even group and you see that with Senegal, who had a very good tournament, going home,” Colombia coach Jose Pekerman told reporters.

“There was a lot of tension in the air today and, in that regard, I think my team did very well.”

The win came at a price though as James Rodriguez limped off with a first-half injury.

Pekerman couldn't update his star midfielder's condition but did admit to being “very concerned.”

“It's a very tough situation for my team,” he added.

With or without Rodriguez, Colombia play Group G runners-up England in Moscow on Tuesday with Japan facing Group G winners Belgium the previous day in Rostov-on-Don.

Senegal's exit means the African continent will not be represented in the last 16 for the first time since the round was introduced in 1986.

To go out on a tiebreaker based on yellow cards is tough, coach Aliou Cisse admitted.

“My players were aware of the regulation but Senegal's players are highly committed so it is difficult to play well if you don't play with a lot of commitment,” he said.

“I don't know whether this regulation is cruel, but I can't ask my players to go onto the pitch to avoid yellow cards.

"You have to be in contact with other players when you play football.

“It's a shame and it worked against us.”

Both teams started sharply and Colombia's Juan Quintero had the first chance with a free-kick which keeper Khadim Ndiaye palmed away for a corner.

Referee Milorad Mazic pointed to the spot in the 18th minute after Sadio Mane went down in the Colombia area but reversed his decision after a video review showed Davinson Sanchez got the ball in his tackle.

Colombia keeper David Ospina had no trouble with shots from Keita Balde and Ismalia Sarr before Rodriguez departed in the 31st minute, to be replaced by Luis Muriel.

The second half began with high energy and the atmosphere amongst the almost 42,000 people at Samara Arena picked up even more near the hour mark when Poland scored to push both teams above Japan in the table.

Mina then broke Senegalese hearts by heading home Quintero's corner 16 minutes from time.

Needing a goal to go through, Senegal forced Ospina to first stop Mbaye Niang's strong effort and then save again after a corner hit Mina's back and went goalward.

But there were their final chances as the Colombians saw the game out leading to a wild celebration on the pitch as the Senegal players dropped to their knees in despair.