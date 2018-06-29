Soft mattress to blame for Marcelo injury, say Brazil doctor

The left-back kicked the ball out of play and hobbled off after just 10 minutes of their 2-0 World Cup win over Serbia in Moscow on Wednesday.

The early departure was put down to a back injury but Lasmar surprised reporters with a more in-depth post-match explanation.

"Perhaps the injury has something to do with the softer hotel mattress," he said.

"He had a pain in the spine. It's too early to say what is going to happen in the coming days."

Marcelo was able to rest what was officially described as a "spasm in the spinal column" on Thursday with coach Tite giving all his players the day off.

Brazil play Mexico in Samara on Monday in the last 16. Real Madrid defender Marcelo is a key member of Tite's starting line-up although the coach has experienced Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Luis in reserve.