Belgium train and look ahead to their Group G game against England

Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane have starred in this year's World Cup, but neither player is expected to have much playing time when Belgium play England on Thursday (28th June).

Both teams have already progressed to the round of 16, and the match in Kaliningrad will determine who advances as Group G winners.

With relatively low stakes behind the match, speculation has mounted as to how England and Belgium will utilise their squad, and also whether first or second place in the group would be more advantageous.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) we want to perform well, but I think the priority is not to win. It's the reality, we put ourselves in this situation, we wanted to qualify, we've done that. There are players on yellow cards. I don't think it would be professional from us to put those players at risk to miss the knockout phase", said Belgium manager Roberto Martinez on Wednesday (27th June).