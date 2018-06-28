Spain train as they build up to round of 16 game against Russia

Spain have continued their preparations for their World Cup round of 16 match against Russia as they trained at their base in Krasnodar on Wednesday (27th June).

Fernando Hierro's side will take on the hosts at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Sunday (1st July).

Spain finished top of Group B, level on five points with Portugal, with one win and two draws, but ahead on goals scored.

Russia scored eight goals as they won both of their opening Group A games, but a 3-0 loss to Uruguay saw them progress in second place.

Spain and Russia played out an eventful 3-3 draw in November, but the 2010 champions have the better record against Sunday's opponents in tournament football.