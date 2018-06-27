Portugal hold training session a day after they reached World Cup round of 16

A section of Portugal's 23-man World Cup squad trained at their base in Kratovo on Tuesday.

Those who played in the 1-1 draw against Iran, which confirmed Portugal's progression to the round of 16 on Monday (25th June), were given the session off.

Only defender Jose Fonte from the starting XI attended practise at the Saturn Training Base, although the 34-year-old did not participate.

Portugal qualified from Group B in second place, as Spain topped the table following their 2-2 draw with Morocco.

Both Portugal and Spain accumulated five points, but Spain finished the group on top by virtue of a better goal difference.

Portugal will face Group A winners Uruguay in the round of 16 on Saturday (30th June) at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi.