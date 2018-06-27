Brazil train ahead of Serbia meeting

Notwithstanding a series of injuries that have plagued the squad over the last days, five-time World Champions Brazil seemed to be in a good mood on Sunday, three days before their decisive World Cup Group E match against Serbia.



Douglas Costa and Danilo have been ruled out of the match on Wednesday, the team officials announced on Saturday.



They added that Tite was doing just fine despite undergoing treatment after pulling a muscle while celebrating a goal.



Tite's injury happened when he was wildly celebrating after Philippe Coutinho's late goal in the team's 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday 22nd June.



He was unintentionally pushed to the ground by substitute goalkeeper Ederson Moraes as the coach ran onto the field from the dugout after the goal in the first minute of injury time.



Brazil lead Group E with 4 points, tied with Switzerland.



Serbia have 3 and Costa Rica are already out of the tournament with two defeats out of two games.