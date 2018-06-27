Germany hold a training session the day before meeting South Korea in Group F

The defending champions made a slow start in Russia and lost their opening game to Mexico 1-0.



But they struck late to beat Sweden 2-1 and now sit second in Group F with three points.



Mexico lead the group having won both of their games, while Sweden also have three points and sit third.



South Korea are fourth in the group having lost both of their matches so far, but still retain a slender chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages of the tournament.



Germany are without Jerome Boateng who was shown a red card in the game with Sweden, but Mats Hummels is expected to be fit to face South Korea.



Midfielder Sebastian Rudy will also miss out following a procedure on his nose after he fractured it against Sweden.



Germany have never failed to progress beyond the group stages of a World Cup - a record they hope will continue