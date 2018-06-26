Croatia look ahead to their final Group D game

They lead the group with six points having won their opening two games, and are yet to concede a goal.



Croatia started their tournament with a 2-0 victory over Nigeria, before they eased past Argentina 3-0.



Iceland are level with Argentina on one point, and could still reach the round of 16 if they beat Croatia and the other result goes their way.



Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic is likely to make some changes to his starting line-up to prevent risking those on yellow cards - and to give other players an opportunity.



Nigeria are currently second in the group with three points and face Argentina in the other Group D game on Tuesday.