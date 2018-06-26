Fans in Riyadh celebrate Saudi win

Sharjah 24 – AP: Their World Cup may already have been over, but fans in Riyadh still had cause to celebrate on Monday when a last gasp goal saw them beat Egypt in their final Group A game of the tournament.
Earlier losses to host nation Russia and Uruguay ensured that neither team had any chance of progressing to the knock out stages of the competition, but a win over their local rivals still meant plenty to the Saudi fans.

It was their first appearance in the tournament since Germany in 2006.

They have only once reached the knock out stages, back in 1994 when they were making their debut.