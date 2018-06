Salah gave Egypt a 22nd-minute lead and El Hadary - at 45 years and 161 days - turned Fahad Almuwallad's 41st-minute spot kick onto the bar.

The keeper could do nothing about a second penalty in first-half stoppage time awarded following a video review, which Salman Alfaraj converted.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Salem Aldawsari struck from a narrow angle to give the Saudis the points in Group A and leave Egypt still without a World Cup win at their third tournament appearance.