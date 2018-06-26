Late penalty holds Portugal to runner-up spot in Group B

  • Tuesday 26, June 2018 in 10:23 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: An injury-time penalty from Karim Ansarifard secured Iran a 1-1 draw with Portugal in Saransk on Monday but was not enough to prevent the European champions reaching the last 16 of the World Cup as Group B runners-up.
After Ansarifard struck, Vahid Amiri then hit the side-netting in the dying seconds with a glorious chance which would have eliminated the Portuguese and sent Iran into the knock-out phase.
 
But it was not to be for the underdogs and Portugal finish second to next meet Group A winners Uruguay in Sochi on June 30. Spain won the group thanks to a 2-2 draw with Morocco and now meet hosts Russia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 1.
 
Iran finish third on four points, one behind the leading pair, and ahead of Morocco on one.
 
A stunning strike from Ricardo Quaresma had given Portugal the lead at the end of the first half and Cristiano Ronaldo subsequently missed a penalty after the break.