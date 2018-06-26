Belgium training session and look ahead to meeting with England in Group G

Belgium trained in Western Moscow on Monday as they continued their preparations for their final group game, against England, on Thursday.

Both teams are already assured of their place in the round of 16, having each won their two opening Group G games.

They also have identical goal differences, but England are top of the group having had fewer yellow cards.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez, formerly of Everton, expects to see an attacking game with both sides seeking to impose themselves.

"Both teams will try to press each other really high open and try to win the ball and dictate the play. I don't think you're going to see a team sitting back and allowing the opposition to play. So I don't think it's going to go to the style of the nation’s way they are, it's more the style of the way to approach the game."

In Harry Kane, England have the top scorer from the tournament so far.

He scored both of their goals against Tunisia and contributed a hat-trick in their 6-1 thrashing of Panama.

Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen is a team-mate of his at Tottenham Hotspur and knows him well, but is confident that Belgium have the players to contain him.

"He's obviously very good, it will be very hard to stop him. But I think we have got defenders in the team to cope with him. I think that he is the image of the new England. Yes I'm happy for him that he's doing well, hopefully not that well on Thursday."

With qualification assured, both teams could take the opportunity to rotate their squad.

With that in mind, Martinez was clear of the need to focus on his players as opposed to attempting to second-guess what England head coach Gareth Southgate might choose to do.

But he also insisted that his side would go for the win - and that any thoughts of aiming to finish second in the group, in the hope of a possible easier route through the latter stages of the tournament were not being entertained.

"I believe that in football you get what you deserve. I don't think that will be something that we will look into it. We need to perform well, we need to try to use the England game to make us better in the competition. That is away players are going to play. I would not see a game in a World Cup to try just to get booked in order to finish second I don't think that is right. "

Their round of 16 opponents will from Group H, with Japan, Senegal and Colombia all in with a chance of progression.