Argentina trained on Monday (25th June) the day before they play Nigeria in St Petersburg in their final Group D match.

Jorge Sampaoli's side drew 1-1 with Iceland in the first game and lost 3-0 to Croatia in the second game.

Their only chance to get to the round of 16 is beating Nigeria and Iceland suffering a defeat to Croatia.

Should La Albiceleste win and make it through to the knockout stages they would face France or Denmark.