Statement from Jimmy Durmaz, who received racist abuse for mistake in Germany game

Jimmy Durmaz's rash challenge on Timo Werner deep into added time gave Germany a chance to salvage their World Cup defence and Toni Kroos duly lashed in an angled shot that earn a 2-1 win for the champions on Saturday.

In the wake of that incident, Durmaz, who is of Syriac descent, received threats and racist abuse, leading the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) to file a police complaint.

Durmaz and the rest of Sweden's squad reacted at their World Cup base in Kempinski on Sunday, with the midfielder reading a prepared statement which denounced his abusers.

"To be called "bloody darkie", "suicide killer", and for my family, my children, to receive death threats, that is completely unacceptable. I am Swedish and I am proud to be wearing this shirt and our flag," said Durmaz.

The whole squad then showed their support for Durmaz by making a profane cry in unison.