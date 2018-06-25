Spain train ahead of Morocco clash

Spain's star players were out in force on Saturday, training at their World Cup base in Krasnodar ahead of their final Group B game against Morocco on Monday.

Morocco have yet to score at Russia 2018 and the likes of Diego Costa, who has already scored three goals so far, will be hoping to add to his World Cup tally against the North African side.

A win for Spain would guarantee the 2010 World Champion's a place in the last 16, and a draw would be enough if Portugal beat Iran in the other Group B match.