Spain train ahead of Morocco clash

  • Monday 25, June 2018 in 10:33 AM
Sharjah24 – AP: Spain captain Sergio Ramos led his team through some gentle training exercises at the Krasnodar Stadium on Saturday (23rd June), ahead of his team's final World Cup Group B match against Morocco on Monday (25th June).
Spain's star players were out in force on Saturday, training at their World Cup base in Krasnodar ahead of their final Group B game against Morocco on Monday.
 
Morocco have yet to score at Russia 2018 and the likes of Diego Costa, who has already scored three goals so far, will be hoping to add to his World Cup tally against the North African side.
 
A win for Spain would guarantee the 2010 World Champion's a place in the last 16, and a draw would be enough if Portugal beat Iran in the other Group B match.