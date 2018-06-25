Saudi Arabia train before final game of World Cup against Egypt

Saudi Arabia has little to play for but pride when they face Egypt in their final Group A game at the 2018 World Cup.

Defeats to hosts Russia and Uruguay saw the Arabian Gulf nation eliminated from the tournament.

Monday's clash pits the Saudis against the winless North Africans, who have seen their campaign shrouded in the uncertainty over star Mohamed Salah's fitness.

Egypt lost their opening game without Salah 1-0 to Uruguay, before the Liverpool star scored on his World Cup debut in the 3-1 loss against Russia.

The Saudi's will be hoping that Mohammed Al-Sahlawi and rising star Fahad Al-Muwallad can secure head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi a token victory at the Volgograd Arena.

'The Pharaohs' have won the last two meetings, both international friendlies, with the last triumph a 2-1 victory in in Cairo in 2007.