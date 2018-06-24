Portugal train and talk ahead of Iran test

Sharjah24 – AP: Portugal trained in Kratovo on Saturday (23rd June), continuing preparations for their final game in Group B, against Iran in Saransk on Monday (25th June).
A narrow, Cristiano Ronaldo inspired victory over Morocco has kept Portugal on course to advance into the knockout stage in Russia.

The European champions will conclude their Group B fixtures with a game against Iran on Monday, knowing that anything other than a defeat will see them through.

Portugal are currently level on four points with Spain in the group standings, in second place on fair play points.

The group's winners and runners-up will meet either hosts Russia or Uruguay in the round of 16.