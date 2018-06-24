France train at their base in Istra a day after securing progression to round of 16

With two wins from two, France have already booked their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.



They followed up their 2-1 win over Australia, with a 1-0 win over Peru on Thursday (21st June) and with just one group stage match remaining, are guaranteed to finish in the top two.



Their substitutes returned to training in Moscow on Friday, as the squad begin their preparations for their game with Denmark on Tuesday (26th June).



A draw in that match will be enough for them to finish top of Group C - a result that would see them take on the side that finishes second in Group D for a place in the quarter-finals.



Denmark beat Peru in their opening game and were held to a 1-1 draw by Australia in their second game.



The French players enjoyed a run out against the Spartak under-19 side in their training session, winning 11-0 and possibly encouraging coach Deschamps to experiment with his starting team for the Denmark game.



Deschamps is no stranger to World Cup pressure.



He was part of the victorious France side that lifted the trophy in 1998.



More recently, he has guided the side to the final eight in Brazil 2014, and to the final of the 2016 European Championship, where they lost to Portugal.