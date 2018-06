Kluivert leaves Ajax for Roma in 17-million-euro deal

The Dutch international winger penned a five-year contract with the Italian giants that runs until 30 June 2023.



"I'm feeling great. I'm at an unbelievable club and I can't wait to start," said Kluivert who made 30 league appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 10 goals.



"I think Roma is a great club for me -- I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here."