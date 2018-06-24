Corluka rates Rakitic and Modric as best midfield at World Cup after Croatia reach last 16

Croatia produced one of the best performances of the World Cup so far as they beat Argentina 3-0 on Thursday (21st June).



A draw would guarantee Croatia top spot in Group D when they face Iceland on Tuesday at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don.



Midfielder Ivan Perisic admitted the team's showings at previous major tournaments had meant they had gone under the radar in Russia.



Croatia beat the then defending champions Spain in the group stage but having progressed to last 16, were eliminated at the very first hurdle.



Perisic is hoping that with some fortune the team can progress to the latter stages of the World Cup.



"For most of the team this is our fourth major tournament in-a-row. In France we played really well and we were a little bit unlucky against Portugal and we hope that luck will be in our favour in Russia," Perisic said.