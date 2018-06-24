Mohamed Salah given honorary citizenship by Chechnya leader Kadyrov

Mohamed Salah was honoured with a gift of citizenship by the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Friday.



The Pharaohs, as the Egypt squad is known, adopted the Russian region's capital, Grozny, as their base for the tournament, a choice that has raised eyebrows given Kadyrov's poor human rights record and the long distances involved in the team's travels to group matches elsewhere in Russia.



The banquet was held at Kadyrov's presidential palace in Grozny, and the Chechen leader posed with Salah for pictures while pinning a medal on his chest.



A video clip of the ceremony posted on social media networks showed Kadyrov seated at the dinner table flanked by Salah and Hany Abo Rida, chairman of Egypt's football federation.



It also showed the Chechen leader autographing a striped green-and-white Akhmat Grozny jersey and presenting it to Salah amid polite applause by the rest of the Egypt squad seated at separate tables.



It was the third time in two weeks that the Chechen leader, a Moscow-backed former rebel and a keen sports fan, has shown his admiration for 26-year-old Liverpool striker Salah.