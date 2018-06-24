England train at their base before Panama clash

England midfielder Dele Alli returned to training on Saturday after two days, but is unlikely to feature when the Three Lions face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.



The Tottenham Hotspur player picked up a minor thigh injury in Monday's (18th June) 2-1 World Cup win over Tunisia.



Despite playing for 80 minutes against the North African team, Alli needed a two-day break from training at England's base in Repino, north of St Petersburg.



He was replaced by an impressive Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Volgograd and that switch is expected to continue when the Three Lions play their second Group G match against Panama.



Photographs emerged of a potential starting XI jotted on assistant manager Steve Holland's notepad at England's training session on Thursday (21st June).



The formation suggested England would replace attacker Raheem Sterling with Marcus Rashford for the match in Nizhny Novgorod.



England will fly to the western Russian city on Saturday and a win the following day is likely to seal their passage to the last-16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2010.