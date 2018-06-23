Argentina try to re-group following 3-0 loss to Croatia

On Tuesday 26th June, Lionel Messi and the rest of the team play the last of their three group stage matches at the 2018 World Cup.

Having already played Iceland and Croatia, Argentina fans might have expected their heroes to have already booked a place in the last 16.

Argentina were less than impressive in their 1-1 draw with Iceland in Moscow and followed that up with an even worse performance against Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on Thursday, when they were beaten 3-0.

Their star man, Lionel Messi, had little impact in either match, rather summing up Jorge Sampaoli's tenure as coach.

He has tried a number of formations in an effort to get the best out of the Barcelona goal machine - without much success.

Now Argentina have to beat Nigeria - by a good margin - and hope that other results go their way in order to stay in the competition.

Nigeria did Sampaoli's men a favour of sorts when they beat Iceland 2-0 in Volgograd on Friday.

That result put Argentina bottom of the group, but a big win against Nigeria would give them four points, one more than the 'Super Eagles'.

A draw or a defeat would not be good enough.

And Iceland could still thwart Argentina if they can beat already qualified Croatia in Rostov-on-Don.