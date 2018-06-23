Spain train at their Krasnodar team base ahead of final Group B match

Spain held another training session in Krasnodar on Friday, before they travel to Kaliningrad and Monday's 25th June final Group C game against Morocco.



The team drew 3-3 in their first game against Portugal and followed up with a 1-0 victory against Iran, giving Fernando Hierro's side four points so far, level with Portugal and a point ahead of Iran.



Although Morocco have already been eliminated following defeats in their two opening games, they now have nothing to lose and any slip-up by Spain could see a place in the last 16 slip through their grasp.



Spain will start the game as clear favourites though and a point would be enough to send them into the last 16.