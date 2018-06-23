Spain train at their Krasnodar team base ahead of final Group B match

  • Saturday 23, June 2018 in 11:14 AM
Sharjah 24 – AP: Spain trained in Krasnodar on Friday 22nd June in preparation for their final Group C game at the 2018 World Cup against Morocco on 25th June.
Spain held another training session in Krasnodar on Friday, before they travel to Kaliningrad and Monday's 25th June final Group C game against Morocco.

The team drew 3-3 in their first game against Portugal and followed up with a 1-0 victory against Iran, giving Fernando Hierro's side four points so far, level with Portugal and a point ahead of Iran.

Although Morocco have already been eliminated following defeats in their two opening games, they now have nothing to lose and any slip-up by Spain could see a place in the last 16 slip through their grasp.

Spain will start the game as clear favourites though and a point would be enough to send them into the last 16.