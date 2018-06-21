'My foot is OK' says Neymar after overcoming ankle pain

Neymar returned to action on Wednesday, two days before Brazil's next World Cup Group E game against Costa Rica.

The Brazilian star joined the rest of the squad in a training session in Sochi, a day after he limped out of practise because of pain in his right ankle.

"I practiced well, felt comfortable and my foot is OK," said the 26-year-old.

The Brazil football federation earlier said Neymar had been in pain since the team's 1-1 draw against Switzerland on Sunday (17th June), when he was consistently fouled.

They had downplayed the seriousness of the injury, saying he was confirmed to play against Costa Rica on Friday (29th June) in St. Petersburg.

"We have high expectations for the second match. We hope to perform better than our debut and we want to win. We are going to this match to win and to play very well," said Neymar.