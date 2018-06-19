Ronaldo and Portugal train ahead of second Group B match against Morocco

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal can send Morocco to an early exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday (20th June).

An own goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time by forward Aziz Bouhaddouz consigned Morocco to a 1-0 loss to Iran on Friday (15th June).

A second straight Group B defeat would seal the North African side's fate - they must take at least a point from the contest at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, before Spain play Iran later on the same day in Kazan.

The fear for Morocco will be Portugal's star forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo trained at the team's Saturn Training Base on Tuesday (19th June), fresh from his hat-trick against Spain - which included a superb 88th minute free-kick - in the thrilling 3-3 draw in Sochi.

The other problem for Morocco comes with the news that Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has no injury concerns ahead of the match.

European champions Portugal will aim to move a step closer to progression from the group stages with victory in Moscow and avoid the same early exit they suffered in Brazil four years ago.