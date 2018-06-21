Marcelo brings son to Brazil training

After the 1-1 draw with Switzerland in Rostov on Sunday (17th June), Brazil are already back in practice.

All but Neymar, Paulinho and Thiago Silva went to the training site attached to the Yug Sport Stadium, a walk away from their hotel in Sochi.

The three players stayed at their hotel gym to do physical training.

According to Brazil's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar, there's no injury among them, despite the fact that Neymar left the mixed zone last night limping.

Players who started the match, such as Philippe Coutinho, Marcelo and Casemiro took part in only a light training session.

Marcelo even brought his son, Lian, to practice as well.

Brazil's next game takes place next Friday (22nd June) against Costa Rica in Saint Petersburg.