Croatia prepare for their second Group D match against Argentina

After making their best start to a World Cup in 20 years thanks to their 2-0 win over Nigeria, Croatia were in relaxed mood ahead of their meeting with the Group D favourites.

A win or a draw against Argentina will allow the Vatreni to take a big step towards the Round of 16.

Since finishing third in their debut at France '98, Croatia have failed to make it to the knockout stage of the World Cup, exiting after the opening round in 2002, 2006 and 2014.

Croatia didn't qualify in 2010.

Both sides had met once previously at the World Cup finals, where Argentina won 1-0 back in 1998.

Argentina were held to a surprising 1-1 draw against World Cup debutants Iceland and anything other than victory could see the two-time World Cup champions taking the early plane out of Russia.