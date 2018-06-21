Peru train at the Ermak Stadium before their second Group C match against France

Peru continued their preparations ahead of their second 2018 FIFA World Cup Group C match against France with a training session at the Ermak Stadium in Ekaterinburg on Wednesday (20th June).

Ricardo Gareca's side - who are at their first World Cup since 1982 and have 40,000 fans in Russia - lost their opening fixture to Denmark 1-0 in Saransk on Saturday (16th June), and failed to find the net despite their tally of 17 shots.

Peru's all-time leading goalscorer - Paolo Guerrero - could earn a start after he came off the bench during that defeat to the Danes.

Guerrero had a 14-month drug ban lifted which enabled the Peru captain to play in Russia.

France and Peru's only previous encounter was a friendly in 1982, which the South American side won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes.

The last team from that continent to beat France in a World Cup fixture was Argentina back in 1978 - the year in which Peru last advanced from the group stages.

Peru have failed to win any of their last five matches against European opposition in the competition, and have lost five and drawn two of their previous seven World Cup fixtures.