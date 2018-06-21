France prepare for their second Group C match against Peru

  • Thursday 21, June 2018 in 10:20 AM
Sharjah24 – AP: France manager Didier Deschamps urged his players to raise their game, as they trained on Wednesday (20th June) on the eve of facing Peru in their second World Cup group match.
A win on Thursday night (21st June) against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena would almost secure France a place in the knock-out stages of the World Cup.
 
Les Bleus beat Australia 2-1 in their opener despite a mostly lackluster effort from their trio of elite strikers.
 
The Peruvians failed to capitalise on their chances during a 1-0 loss to Denmark in their opener.
 
France's top attackers — Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele — were underwhelming against Australia on Saturday (16th June).
 
A Griezmann penalty in the 58th minute, the byproduct of a video assistant referee review, was enough to seal France a winning start to their World Cup campaign.