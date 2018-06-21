France prepare for their second Group C match against Peru

A win on Thursday night (21st June) against Peru at Yekaterinburg Arena would almost secure France a place in the knock-out stages of the World Cup.

Les Bleus beat Australia 2-1 in their opener despite a mostly lackluster effort from their trio of elite strikers.

The Peruvians failed to capitalise on their chances during a 1-0 loss to Denmark in their opener.

France's top attackers — Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele — were underwhelming against Australia on Saturday (16th June).

A Griezmann penalty in the 58th minute, the byproduct of a video assistant referee review, was enough to seal France a winning start to their World Cup campaign.