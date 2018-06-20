Banned FIFA chief Blatter attends Moscow match, says: "It's my World Cup"

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, is serving a six-year ban from "all football activities" for unethical conduct after FIFA was rocked by a global corruption scandal in 2015.

His appearance at the World Cup in Russia is potentially embarrassing for FIFA and its new head, Gianni Infantino, who has promised to draw a line under FIFA's corruption problems and clean up the organisation.

TASS news agency quoted Alexei Sorokin, head of the Russia-2018 organising committee, as saying he had seen Infantino and Blatter at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium watching Portugal's 1-0 win over Morocco.

"Today I saw Infantino and Blatter at the stadium, it's true," TASS quoted Sorokin as saying.

In an interview with Britain's Channel 4 News, Blatter said he had been invited to the World Cup by the Russian organising committee and FIFA should respect his right to be at the tournament.

"I am not in football activities. I am a personal guest here today," he said. "It should not be an embarrassment to FIFA. If FIFA would have a little bit of respect, knowing that I have an official invitation to come here."

FIFA said that Blatter attending Moscow match did not directly constitute a breach of his ban.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday Blatter was visiting Russia in a non-official capacity, and Blatter later said his meeting with Putin had not yet been confirmed.

"Any meetings that could be held are being realised in the framework of his private visit and are not official," Peskov said when asked if Blatter has met or would meet Putin.

Blatter's ban was imposed shortly after the Swiss attorney general's office began criminal proceedings against him on suspicion of criminal mismanagement and misappropriation.

No charges have yet been brought and Blatter has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.