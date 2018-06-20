Argentina train and talk at their base as their Group D match with Croatia approaches

Forward Paulo Dybala said in the press conference that he could play with Lionel Messi, despite the two forward playing in similar positions.

Argentina were preparing, ahead their second match, against Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod next Thursday (21st June).

Dybala also referred to the penalty Lionel Messi missed in their last match against Iceland.

Dybala said: "Obviously we are all with him, no need to say it. The fact that he has missed a penalty doesn't mean anything because now he is obviously the first one who wants to reverse this situation and knows that he has the support of all of us more than ever. We are here to help him at every moment and to take advantage of him in each game as well and obviously we will go to his side, nothing will change."

Cristian Ansaldi spoke about the kind of match they expect to play against Croatia.

He said: "Obviously, Croatia won't play like Iceland. Croatia is not a team that is going to think that way, to defend behind. It is very likely that they will end up playing back-and-forth because they will attack, same as Argentina will do. We know the talent we have in each of our players and this game we will make it."

Argentina are part of Group D, alongside Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria.