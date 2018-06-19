Every match is now like a final, says Germany captain Neuer

"From this point on, we only have finals," goalkeeper Neuer told a news conference at Germany's base in Vatutinki, Russia. "Now something has to come from us players. We must show what made us so strong in the past."

There are enough leaders on the team, Neuer said, to implement the necessary changes for Germany's second Group F match against Sweden in Sochi on Saturday.

"We are convinced that we can do it. We will show that in the next match against Sweden," said Neuer, who showed up 50 minutes late to the press conference after talks within the team took longer than expected.

"We are our own strongest critics and we are mad at ourselves and also disappointed with what we showed on the pitch against Mexico," Neuer added.