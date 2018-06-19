Saudi Football Federation officially files complaint with International Federation against Qatar's bein sports channels

In the complaint sent to FIFA, the Saudi Football Federation pointed to the rejected political media abuse by the channel after the match between Saudi Arabia and Russian in the opening of the World Cup by its analysts and presenters which is a continuation of many abuses repeated on previous occasions and international participations that are contrary to the laws of the International Federation, which stresses that the exclusion of sport from politics, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Saudi Federation called on the International Federation in its complaint to take the necessary and severe sanctions against the Qatari channel to protect the system, and to avoid the exploitation of sport in the goals of political bias distorting the game and interfere in its morals, including interference and withdrawal of exclusive rights granted to the channel in the World Cup or other World Cup competitions to protect the game from distortion.