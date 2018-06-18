SSC opens registration for its Summer Camp

On his part, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Club (SSC), pointed out that the Summer Camp is organised in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, aimed at developing various programs dedicated to young people, enabling them to participate in exciting positive activities and leisure activities, especially in the summer vacation.

Commenting on the opening of the Summer Camp, Al Hazami added that launching such programs translate the vision of the Sharjah Sports Council to develop unceasing programs that attain the SSC’s goals and are compatible with the objectives of the federal government to achieve the vision of the UAE 2021.

Al Hazami also added that the Summer Camp includes a number of activities, events, lectures, educational sports and awareness workshops, reflecting the keenness of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) to provide an attractive environment for several youth, as well as recreational and scientific trips.

He concluded that the Sharjah Sports Council is keen to organise such activities continuously, aiming to achieve the SSC’s different objectives, develop the potential of young people, and preserve their identity.