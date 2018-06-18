Federer takes over as world number one after Stuttgart win

Sharjah24 – dpa: Roger Federer has retaken top spot in the latest men's ATP tennis world rankings issued on Monday following his tournament win in Stuttgart.
The Swiss was making his comeback on grass having skipped the clay season to rest. Spain's Rafael Nadal drops back to second despite winning the French Open earlier this month.
 
The only other change in the top 10 sees Marin Cilic slip to sixth.
 
ATP top 10 as of June 18 (previous ranking in parenthesis):
 
1. (2) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 8,920 points 
 
2. (1) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8,770 
 
3. (3) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5,965 
 
4. (4) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5,080 
 
5. (6) Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4,870 
 
6. (5) Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4,860 
 
7. (7) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,835 
 
8. (8) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,635 
 
9. (9) David Goffin, Belgium, 3,110 
 
10.(10) John Isner, United States, 3,070
 