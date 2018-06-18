Federer takes over as world number one after Stuttgart win

The Swiss was making his comeback on grass having skipped the clay season to rest. Spain's Rafael Nadal drops back to second despite winning the French Open earlier this month.

The only other change in the top 10 sees Marin Cilic slip to sixth.

ATP top 10 as of June 18 (previous ranking in parenthesis):

1. (2) Roger Federer, Switzerland, 8,920 points

2. (1) Rafael Nadal, Spain, 8,770

3. (3) Alexander Zverev, Germany, 5,965

4. (4) Juan Martin del Potro, Argentina, 5,080

5. (6) Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 4,870

6. (5) Marin Cilic, Croatia, 4,860

7. (7) Dominic Thiem, Austria, 3,835

8. (8) Kevin Anderson, South Africa, 3,635

9. (9) David Goffin, Belgium, 3,110

10.(10) John Isner, United States, 3,070