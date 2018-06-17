FIFA satisfied with video referee debut at World Cup

A spokesman spoke of "very satisfactory" decisions, saying: "It all went the way it was supposed to. We hope it continues like this."

On Saturday, Uruguay referee Andres Cunha awarded France a penalty in their 2-1 victory over Australia after consulting with the video referee and looking at replays on a pitch-side monitor.

The system was also used in the Denmark versus Peru game by Gambian referee Papa Bakary Gassama, leading to Denmark's game-winning spot kick.

VAR is being used at a World Cup for the first time, but it was also used at last year's Confederations Cup and the Club World Cup. It has also been tested in various leagues, including the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A.