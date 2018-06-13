Zidane donates left foot for charity

One hundred of the models unveiled in Paris on Tuesday (June 12) are to be sold in aid of the work of charity the European Leukodystrophies Association (ELA) which funds research into the rare disease and provides support for families.

The statues, made to order by jeweller Baccarat, celebrate Zidane's legendary left-footed goal in the 2002 Champions League final.

Each is given an individual number from 1-100 and potential buyers can choose their own, though the number "98", recalling Zidane's World Cup victory that year, has already been bagged by businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

Zidane has supported the charity since 2000, and fellow patrons including tennis star Marion Bartoli were also present at the unveiling.

Speaking to journalists afterwards, Zidane said that his recent departure from Real Madrid would allow him more time to spend with his family, but also to support the work of the ELA.

Leukodystrophies are a family of rare genetic diseases, currently numbering 30, which destroy the central nervous system and can affect children and adults.

Nine-year-old Lina Ichoua suffers from the disease and she attended the event accompanied by her parents who praised Zidane as "down-to-earth" and said the charity had been very supportive, organising among other things annual trips to Center Parcs.