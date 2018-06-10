Ferrari's Vettel takes Canadian GP pole; Hamilton only fourth

Vettel produced a track record 1 minute 10.764 second lap round the 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal to take his 54th career pole, 0.093 seconds ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull ahead of Hamilton, who was 23 hundredths off the pace after an unimpressive Q3. Kimi Raikkonen in the other Ferrari was fifth with Daniel Ricciardo behind him in the other Red Bull.

Hamilton, Vettel and Ricciardo are all on two season wins after six races, with the Briton leading the way with 110 points to Vettel's 96 and Ricciardo's 72. Hamilton is seeking a record-equalling seventh win at the Canadian GP in Sunday's race.