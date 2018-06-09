Germany, Switzerland and Croatia notch wins ahead of World Cup

  • Saturday 09, June 2018 in 9:32 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Reigning champions Germany defeated fellow World Cup qualifiers Saudi Arabia 2-1 on Friday while Croatia and Switzerland also picked up wins in the build-up to Russia.

Saudi Arabia open the World Cup against hosts Russia in Group A on June 14 before meeting Uruguay and Egypt. Germany begin their title defence in Group F against Mexico on June 17 and also face Sweden and South Korea.

Senegal are returning to the finals for the first time since 2002 and led Croatia through Ismaila Sarr's goal early in the second period.

But Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic equalized and Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric notched the winner 12 minutes from time for the Croats.

Croatia meet Argentina, Iceland and Nigeria in Russia while Senegal take on Poland, Colombia and Japan.