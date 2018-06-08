England beat Costa Rica 2-0, Portugal ease past Algeria 3-0

England got goals from Marcus Rashford in the 13th minute and Danny Welbeck in the 76th to secure the victory in Leeds, which was hosting its first international match since 2003.

The contest also saw 19-year-old Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earn his first cap for England while Jack Butland started between the posts after being an unused substitute against Nigeria on the weekend with Jordan Pickford starting as keeper.

Gareth Southgate’s team grabbed the lead in the 13th minute on a superb effort by Rashford, who unleashed a long range blast for his third goal for England.

The hosts were close to doubling the advantage in the 56th minute on a double chance but Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas stopped Jordan Henderson’s blast and then Harry Maguire’s header off the ensuing corner was kicked off the line.

Welbeck finished off Costa Rica with England’s second goal in the 76th minute, heading in Deke Alli’s cross.

European champions Portugal meanwhile had little trouble with Algeria in a commanding 3-0 win in Lisbon as Goncalo Guedes tallied twice and Bruno Fernandes also scored.

Guedes gave Portugal the lead after 17 minutes with a one-time strike off a fine pass on the break from Bernardo Silva.

It was 2-0 after 37 minutes with Cristiano Ronaldo whipping in a superb left foot cross from the left side to a leaping Fernandes for the header.

And Guedes completed the brace and the 3-0 lead at the 55-minute mark with a hard-hit header on a fine cross from Raphael Guerreiro.

Joao Mario appeared to make it 4-0 in the 82nd minute but his goal was disallowed after a video replay review determined a ball setting up the score had been handled.