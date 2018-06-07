Mohammad Salah arrives in Egypt after injury recovery in Spain

The Egyptian international arrived Wednesday night on an Egyptair flight from the Spanish capital Madrid, the sources added. He made no comments.

Salah - Liverpool's top scorer last season with 44 goals - was forced off midway through the first half of the May 26 match against Real Madrid after a tangle with defender Sergio Ramos.

His injury raised fears about his chances for appearing with Egypt at the World Cup, which opens in Russia next week.

Salah has been named in Egypt’s squad for the global tournament, and coach Hector Cuper is upbeat that he will be fit to play.

The 25-year-old will spend a two-day holiday with his family before he joins the team’s training in Cairo on Saturday, Egyptian private newspaper Al Watan reported.

The squad’s medical staff will determine if Salah will be able to participate in Egypt’s first match against Uruguay on June 15, according to the report.