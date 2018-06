Top seed Nadal, chasing an 11th title in Paris, dropped the first set 6-4 to his Argentine opponent, the first time he lost a set at the tournament since 2015.

But he was 5-3 and 30-15 to the good when rain sent the players off for good.

Over on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro were locked in a first-set tiebreak when play was called off.

The two quarter-finals will resume on Thursday.