Roland Garros letdown as injured Serena hands Sharapova last-eight spot

The 36-year-old said she had suffered a pectoral muscle injury in her third-round win over Julia Goerges and "can't serve at all".

The 23-time Grand Slam champion added that she would stay in Paris for a Tuesday scan on the injury.

"I unfortunately have been having some issues with my pec muscle, and (it) has been getting worse to the point where right now I can't actually serve. It's kind of hard to play when I can't physically serve," she explained.

She was unable to say whether or not she would be fit for Wimbledon which gets underway in four weeks' time.

"I'm beyond disappointed," added three-time Roland Garros champion Williams who was playing in her first Grand Slam since winning the 2017 Australian Open while two months pregnant.

She was also in just her third tournament of the year after giving birth to daughter Olympia in September.

"I gave up so much time with my daughter and time with my family all for this moment. So it's really difficult to be in this situation."

Williams, whose absence from the sport has seen her ranking tumbling to 451, has not lost to the Russian since 2004, winning their last 18 matches.

It had been the most eagerly-awaited match of the tournament, coming just two days after Williams had blasted Sharapova's autobiography for being "100 percent hearsay" when it came to references about her.

"I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon," Sharapova wrote in 'Unstoppable'.

"Not long after I heard Serena told a friend, who then told me, 'I'll never lose to that little bitch again'."