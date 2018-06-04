Curry sinks NBA Finals record 9 3-pointers in Warriors romp

Curry scored 33 points on 11-of-26 shooting from the floor, hitting 9-of-17 from 3-point range, with seven rebounds and eight assists as Golden State seized a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Curry scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a corner 3-pointer, a desperation heave from 35 feet and the record breaker from the left side with 3:30 remaining.

Kevin Durant added 26 points, Klay Thompson had 20 and JaVale McGee added 12 to spark the Warriors.

Cavaliers superstar LeBron James netted 29 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds while Kevin Love added 22 points and 10 rebounds, but Cleveland came no closer than five points in the second half.