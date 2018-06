Gary Cahill headed England in front after seven minutes at Wembley Stadium and captain Harry Kane doubled the lead just before half-time.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi got Nigeria back into the game in the 47th minute but the visitors couldn't find an equaliser.

England host Costa Rica on Thursday before opening the World Cup in against Tunisia on June 18, while Nigeria face the Czech Republic on Wednesday ahead of taking on Croatia in their first game on June 16.