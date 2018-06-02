France beat Italy, Tunisia held, Korea lose, Aussies rampant

Just under two weeks before the finals start in Russia, Tunisia were held 2-2 by 10-man Turkey, Australia won 4-0 against the Czech Republic and South Korea suffered a 3-1 home defeat after Bosnia's Edin Visca scored a hat-trick.

France showed the full extent of their firepower as defender Samuel Umtiti scored at the end of a Kylian Mbappe move while Antoine Griezmann and Ousman Dembele found the net.

The Italians pulled a goal back through central defender Leonardo Bonucci, who fired home after the returning Mario Balotelli, new coach Roberto Mancini's favourite, saw his free kick parried into the path of the Azzurri captain.

But France were a cut above Italy, who missed out on the World Cup, with Umtiti putting Les Bleus ahead after keeper Salvatore Sirigu failed to deal with Mbappe's shot.

Griezmann converted a second-half penalty and Dembele curled a splendid shot into the top corner as France hit the Italians on the break.

France have been drawn with Peru, Denmark and Australia in Group C at the finals starting this month.