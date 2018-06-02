Zverev saves match point in epic win, Djokovic battles into 43rd Slam last-16

World number 29 Dzumhur also served for the match in the fourth set, but Zverev clung on and claimed a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 victory.

Zverev, 21, who is seen as the main threat to Rafael Nadal's expected coronation as champion for an 11th time, endured a nightmare outing on Court Philippe Chatrier that lasted almost four hours.

He hit 73 unforced errors, dropped serve eight times and served up seven double faults.

He had to save a match point in the 10th game of the decider before breaking and holding to make the last 16 for the first time where he will face either French 15th seed Lucas Pouille or Russia's Karen Khachanov.

The match between Pouille and Khachanov was one of two men's matches not completed as rain curtailed play at 1910 local time (1710 GMT), before being called off for the evening an hour later with the Russian leading 6-3, 7-5, 1-1.

"It was an amazing, high level match," said Zverev after his first-ever win on Chatrier.

"It was the first time I have won on this court and I hope there are many more to come."

Zverev, who also had to fight back from two sets to one down in the second round against Serbian Dusan Lajovic, is looking to become the first German man to win the title since 1937.

But he has never reached a Grand Slam quarter-final, although the longer best-of-five format has worked twice in his favour now at Roland Garros.