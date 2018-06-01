Chelsea shelve plans for new stadium

The announcement comes at a difficult time for the Blues, with Russian Owner Roman Abramovich still waiting on the extension of his British visa.

The delay comes amid a spiralling diplomatic crisis between London and Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent, and calls from some corners for sanctions that would hurt super-rich Russians sheltering their wealth in London.

"Chelsea Football Club announces today that it has put its new stadium project on hold," the club said in a statement.

"No further pre-construction design and planning work will occur."

"The club does not have a time frame set for reconsideration of its decision," it added.

"The decision was made due to the current unfavourable investment climate."

According to Channel 10 television in Israel, Abramovich recently flew to Tel Aviv and became a citizen after the delay in his British application.

Chelsea was looking to build the new stadium on its current Stamford Bridge site in west London, and planned to moved in by 2021.